Aircraft engineers leaving Air India

NEW DELHI, Dec 25: Pilots aren't the only ones leaving fund-starved Air India, given the uncertainty surrounding the airline's future. Aircraft maintenance engineers (AMEs) - who keep planes airworthy - are also quitting. AI Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) recently asked those doing so just after completing their training to refund the cost of training, other expenses incurred on them as well as salary received during training period.While a query has been sent to AI on how many AMEs AIESL currently has and how many engineers have quit in past few months and a reply is awaited, the scale of the issue can be gauged from an order issued by the airline's engineering arm four months back. Allow us to quit without serving notice, clear our dues: Air India pilots to Centre"It has been observed that AIESL AMEs (permanent, as well as recruited through walk in interview process) are resigning from the organisation, after receiving aircraft training without completing their stipulated bond period. All such AMEs would be required to refund the cost of training, hotel expenses, TA/DA, salary for the training period and opportunity cost of training to AIESL. If any individual fails to refund the above cost, the same would be recovered from his/her final settlement," says an August 8, 2019, order by AIESL ED (engineering) Prasanta Paul.AI has been facing a serious fund crunch and is so far trying to pay salaries on time to employees. Pilots, however, are yet to receive their flying allowance - that comprises 70per cent of their total pay - of October. This Monday, the pilots' union of erstwhile Indian Airlines, Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA), had requested aviation minister HS Puri to allow them to quit without serving notice period given the uncertainty surrounding the airline's future and delay in payment. -TNN