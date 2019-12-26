Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 December, 2019, 12:38 PM
Home Business

Aircraft engineers leaving Air India

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

NEW DELHI, Dec 25: Pilots aren't the only ones leaving fund-starved Air India, given the uncertainty surrounding the airline's future. Aircraft maintenance engineers (AMEs) - who keep planes airworthy - are also quitting. AI Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) recently asked those doing so just after completing their training to refund the cost of training, other expenses incurred on them as well as salary received during training period.
While a query has been sent to AI on how many AMEs AIESL currently has and how many engineers have quit in past few months and a reply is awaited, the scale of the issue can be gauged from an order issued by the airline's engineering arm four months back. Allow us to quit without serving notice, clear our dues: Air India pilots to Centre
"It has been observed that AIESL AMEs (permanent, as well as recruited through walk in interview process) are resigning from the organisation, after receiving aircraft training without completing their stipulated bond period. All such AMEs would be required to refund the cost of training, hotel expenses, TA/DA, salary for the training period and opportunity cost of training to AIESL. If any individual fails to refund the above cost, the same would be recovered from his/her final settlement," says an August 8, 2019, order by AIESL ED (engineering) Prasanta Paul.
AI has been facing a serious fund crunch and is so far trying to pay salaries on time to employees. Pilots, however, are yet to receive their flying allowance - that comprises 70per cent of their total pay - of October. This Monday, the pilots' union of erstwhile Indian Airlines, Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA), had requested aviation minister HS Puri to allow them to quit without serving notice period given the uncertainty surrounding the airline's future and delay in payment.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nissan’s Seki to resign in blow to turnaround plan
Aircraft engineers leaving Air India
Emirates' long-serving boss to hand over the controls next year
IndiGo launches Christmas and New Year special sale
Lebanon banks trapping state salaries: Minister
Mexico economy shrinks making rocky start to Q4
BANKING EVENTS
Five reasons COP25 climate talks failed


Latest News
Barca, Madrid lead in Spain at winter break despite flaws
Bike rider killed while taking selfie
AL starts selling nimination forms
Warner falls as New Zealand restrict Australia in 2nd Test
Republican senator 'disturbed' by McConnell
Temperature drops to 5.7˚C in Tetulia
Typhoon Phanfone kills 16 in Philippines
Dhaka again ranks worst in Air Quality Index
Protesters demand resignation of DU proctor Golam Rabbani
27 local peace activists abducted in Afghanistan
Most Read News
3 members of same family 'drown' in Spain
JS goes into winter session Jan 9
Eng Sayeed Ahmed new PDB Chairman
Atiqul, Khokon collect nomination forms
Passenger held with Yaba pills in stomach at HSIA
Youth held for 'killing parents'
Operation closed at Akhaura land port
News In Picture
Cold-affected people gather warm clothes shops
Ferry operation on Paturia-Daulatdia routes resume after 12hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft