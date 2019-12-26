IndiGo launches Christmas and New Year special sale





Customers can avail lucrative deals on their flights with domestic fares starting at Rs. 899 and international fares at Rs. 2,999, provided the tickets booked fifteen days in advance.

The sale will be valid for travel between January 15 and April 15 next year.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, "We are delighted to announce this four-day Christmas and New Year sale across our network between December 23 to December 26. Through this sale we aspire to create more flexibility of choice for our customers to fly across 83 domestic and international destinations at low fares. The network-wide sale will also offer connections to new international destinations including Hanoi, Ho-Chi-Minh-City, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Riyadh, Jeddah and Yangon at discounted prices. This will be a perfect way for our customers to access great deals to plan and book their travel till April 15, 2020".

"We will continue to provide affordable, on-time, courteous and hassle-free flying experience across our network. We are humbled to be the preferred choice of our customers to travel within India and overseas," the top official added further. -TNN































