Thursday, 26 December, 2019, 12:38 PM
Mexico economy shrinks making rocky start to Q4

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

MEXICO CITY, Sept 25: Mexico's economy contracted by 0.5per cent in October from September in seasonally adjusted terms, making a poor start to the fourth quarter after nine months of stagnation, figures from the national statistics agency showed on Tuesday.
The decline in economic output was the biggest since a 0.5per cent contraction in March, and the third negative reading in four months, according to the data from the agency known as INEGI.
"We started the quarter badly," Jonathan Heath, one of the five board members of Mexico's central bank, said on Twitter.
Mexico's economy has struggled to gain traction under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who took office in December 2018 pledging to ramp up growth to 4per cent per year.
Instead, the economy has been flat this year, slipping into a mild recession in the first half of 2019.
A breakdown of the data showed that primary activities, including agriculture, declined by 1.6per cent during October from the previous month, while secondary activities, such as manufacturing, slipped by 1.1per cent. Tertiary activities, which include retail and services, declined by 0.1per cent.
Summing up the latest data, Heath said manufacturing output looked stagnant while construction was going through a "crisis."
Compared with the same month a year earlier, economic activity in Mexico, Latin America's No. 2 economy, shrank by 0.8per cent in unadjusted terms in October, the figures showed.    -Reuters


