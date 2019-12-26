BANKING EVENTS

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Chairman Morshed Alam MP inaugurating its 146th branch at Senbagh in Noakhalion on Tuesday as Chief Guest. Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Vice Chairman, Mohd. Selim, Risk Management Committee Chairman Md. Anwarul Haque, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd chairman Md. Nasiruddin Choudhury and Directors A. S. M. Feroz Alam, A.K.M. Shaheed Reza and M A Khan Belal were present on the occasion as special guests. photo: BankIslami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Md. Mahbub ul Alam addressing a scholarship awarding programme to the wards of in-service and deceased employees at a ceremony organised by IBBL at Islami Bank Tower on Monday. Top executives and wards of in-service and deceased employees of the bank were present in the programme. photo: BankSocial Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Deputy Managing Director and Regional Head of Chattogram Abu Naser Chowdhury inaugurating Amirhat Sub-branch at Chattogram on December 24. Deputy Managing Director and Regional Head of Chattogram was present on the occasion. Freedom fighter Alhaj Md. Safiqul Islam, Chairman of Holodia Union Parishad, Mr. S. M. Babar, President of Amirhat Market Committee, Mr. Mohammed Nurul Absar, Manager of Nanupur Branch, Mr. Kamrul Hassan, Manager of Azadi Bazar Branch of SIBL, other senior officials of the Bank, valued clients and local elite were also present on the occasion. photo: BankMercantile Bank Ltd Assistant Vice President and Dania Branch Head A.B.M Jakir Hussain along with A K High School Head Master Alhaj Md Fazlul Haq (chief guest) recently distributing blunkets to cold affected poor along with other guests. photo: Bank