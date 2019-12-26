Customs, VAT officials start wearing uniform



NBR Chairman Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan and Director General of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate Dr Md Shahidul Islam poses with officials wearing newly introduced service uniform at the NBR headquarters in Dhaka on Tuesday.

NBR Chairman Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan officially unveiled the uniform at a ceremony in city, NBR officials said.

A total of 113 customs and VAT officials led by Director General of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate Dr Md Shahidul Islam participated in parade wearing the new uniform in an official facility.

NBR has taken this move of introducing uniform as the Customs and VAT officials on many occasions come under attacks and face harassment arising out of confusion about their identity.

Speaking on the occasion, NBR Chairman said uniform has been made compulsory for everyone of Customs and VAT. He said all the officials of Customs and VAT must wear this uniform from March 1.

Earlier on September 3, NBR issued a gazette notification to this end.

Bangladesh Customs and VAT Clothing Rules-2019 state that soldier, sub-inspectors, assistant revenue officers, revenue officers, assistant commissioners, deputy commissioners, joint commissioners, additional commissioners, commissioners and other officials have to wear the official uniform.

It starts this time with the parade, the NBR sources said.



















