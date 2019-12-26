Trump says he and Xi will sign China trade deal



US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at a recent event in Japan.

"We will be having a signing ceremony, yes," Trump told reporters. "We will ultimately, yes, when we get together. And we'll be having a quicker signing because we want to get it done. The deal is done, it's just being translated right now."

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Dec. 13 that representatives from both countries would sign the Phase 1 trade deal agreement in the first week of January.

Speaking in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said both countries were in close contact.

"Both sides' economic and trade teams are in close communication about detailed arrangements for the deal's signing and other follow-up work," Geng told a daily news briefing.

He did not elaborate.

Beijing has not yet confirmed specific components of the deal that were released by US officials. A spokesman for China's Commerce Ministry said last week the details would be made public after the official signing.

China's soybean imports from US rise

Another report from Beijing says: China's November soybean purchases from the United States surged from a year earlier, data showed on Wednesday, as cargoes booked by importers with tariff-free quotas cleared customs.

China brought in 2.56 million tonnes of US soybeans, up from zero a year ago and 1.147 million tonnes in October, after Beijing issued waivers to exempt importers from hefty tariffs for some American cargoes.

Shipments of US soybeans plunged in the same month last year as buyers stayed clear of the US market after Beijing slapped hefty tariffs on a list of American goods including soybeans in a tit-for-tat trade war.

China resumed buying US cargoes after the countries agreed to a truce in their trade war in December last year.

Crushers have made more rounds of purchases of US beans in recent months after Beijing issued tariff-free quotas in a goodwill gesture to Washington.

Also in November, China brought in 3.86 million tonnes of soybeans from Brazil, down 24per cent from 5.07 million tonnes in the same month last year.

US soybeans usually dominate the market in the fourth quarter as the autumn harvest kicks in.

Brazilian shipments were slightly up from last month's 3.793 million tonnes, as buyers stocked up ahead of China's Spring Festival holiday, a peak season for meat and oils.

China brings in soybeans to crush into cooking oil, and soymeal to feed its massive livestock sector.

Demand for soybeans has been curbed by a severe African swine fever disease that has decimated China's massive pig herd and left a huge gap in supply of its favorite meat.

However, China's pig herd has started to recover in recent months, the government said, following a series of measures to boost production. -Reuters





































Dec 25: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the US-China trade deal agreed to this month."We will be having a signing ceremony, yes," Trump told reporters. "We will ultimately, yes, when we get together. And we'll be having a quicker signing because we want to get it done. The deal is done, it's just being translated right now."United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Dec. 13 that representatives from both countries would sign the Phase 1 trade deal agreement in the first week of January.Speaking in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said both countries were in close contact."Both sides' economic and trade teams are in close communication about detailed arrangements for the deal's signing and other follow-up work," Geng told a daily news briefing.He did not elaborate.Beijing has not yet confirmed specific components of the deal that were released by US officials. A spokesman for China's Commerce Ministry said last week the details would be made public after the official signing.China's soybean imports from US riseAnother report from Beijing says: China's November soybean purchases from the United States surged from a year earlier, data showed on Wednesday, as cargoes booked by importers with tariff-free quotas cleared customs.China brought in 2.56 million tonnes of US soybeans, up from zero a year ago and 1.147 million tonnes in October, after Beijing issued waivers to exempt importers from hefty tariffs for some American cargoes.Shipments of US soybeans plunged in the same month last year as buyers stayed clear of the US market after Beijing slapped hefty tariffs on a list of American goods including soybeans in a tit-for-tat trade war.China resumed buying US cargoes after the countries agreed to a truce in their trade war in December last year.Crushers have made more rounds of purchases of US beans in recent months after Beijing issued tariff-free quotas in a goodwill gesture to Washington.Also in November, China brought in 3.86 million tonnes of soybeans from Brazil, down 24per cent from 5.07 million tonnes in the same month last year.US soybeans usually dominate the market in the fourth quarter as the autumn harvest kicks in.Brazilian shipments were slightly up from last month's 3.793 million tonnes, as buyers stocked up ahead of China's Spring Festival holiday, a peak season for meat and oils.China brings in soybeans to crush into cooking oil, and soymeal to feed its massive livestock sector.Demand for soybeans has been curbed by a severe African swine fever disease that has decimated China's massive pig herd and left a huge gap in supply of its favorite meat.However, China's pig herd has started to recover in recent months, the government said, following a series of measures to boost production. -Reuters