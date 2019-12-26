Dow ends sleepy session lower, Nasdaq sets record





The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.1 per cent to end the trading day at 28,515.45, while the broad-based S&P lost a hair to close at 3,223.38.

But the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.1 per cent to wind up at 8,952.88, yet another all-time high.

Investors have been in a cheery mood most of the fall as the outlook for US-China trade talks improved, reducing uncertainty, and most economic reports have been good.

The day before Christmas is usually the start of a "Santa Claus rally" in stocks, a traditionally robust period for equities when many traders are off for the holidays.

"Investors must feel as if they were extra good this year," said CFRA Research Chief Investment Strategist Sam Stovall, who noted that both stocks and bonds rose solidly in 2019. But the sleepy session was punctuated by some big developments.

Dow-member Boeing fell 1.4 per cent after reports the embattled company sent new documents to the congressional committee investigating its response to two deadly crashes.

The documents "appear to point to a very disturbing picture" about Boeing's response to safety issues regarding the 737 MAX, an aide to the US House Transportation Committee told AFP. -AFP

































