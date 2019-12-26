



India, which almost completely surrounds Bangladesh, has seen very strong growth in online freelancing. Many in India believe the following three things contributed to that country's strong freelance growth:

Communal Freelance global gig provides one the lowest total cost platforms of any service.

Companies such as Communalmp.com, along with Communal News, are starting to offer increasing services and a knowledge base in Bengali and other languages that cover over 90% of Bangladesh. This is become more importation to both the buyer and seller.

The Bangladesh government claims that six million workers (out of a total population of around 170 million), or just over 3% of the population, is freelancing in Bangladesh, earning their income by providing different kinds of IT-based skills along with other gig services.

The growth of gig freelancing is now worldwide, with a global market value of roughly $1.5 trillion and the Bangladesh government is opening up, provide facilities such as loans and others incentives to help ensure freelancers can take part in this fast-growing, newly-emerging global market.

The problem is most freelance jobs are low pay and repetitive. But if you could provide a online business being a gig provider, you can often make a far more profitable business offer a specialized service at higher worldwide prices.

Communalmp.com provides service in 100+ languages, covering over 90% of the globe.

One of M Shamir's strategies is to work across multiple freelancing platforms, but of course with all things being equal he would prefer (as almost all do) platforms with the lowest overall total costs. Lower transaction costs mean higher total income for freelancers.

Communal Marketplace (CMP) is not just open to freelance global marketplaces in Bangladesh and available in the language of Bengali; the company is embracing the global market.

CMP is integrated into the worldwide newspaper Communal News, which in a very short time has generated over 1.4 million visitors, along with being published on Google News. They are using an integrated approach similar to the traditional classified ads that used to exist within newspapers.

This integration allows Communalmp.com to provide over 2,000 industry-related links, in each of over 100 languages we publish in, give a grand total of possible 200,000 links to every new post.

CommunalMP.com offers free postings, very fast simple service, and the lowest total cost per transaction of anyone we could find offering service in either Bangladesh or in the language of Bengali. -Communal News





























