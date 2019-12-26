Video
Thursday, 26 December, 2019, 12:37 PM
Palm oil ends higher in KL

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Tuesday, as supply concerns due to lower output expectations boosted prices, while higher biofuel mandates in 2020 aided sentiment.
The benchmark palm oil contract, for March delivery, on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 0.6 per cent higher at 2,923 ringgit ($706.89) per tonne. The contract had fallen as much as 0.3pc earlier in the session. Palm prices have jumped over 35pc so far this year, on track for their best annual performance in nearly a decade.
"Market is expecting December output to be lower by 12pc-15pc versus November," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari Sdn Bhd. Despite falling exports, lower output in December and in the first quarter of 2020 will provide support for palm prices, Supramaniam added.    -Reuters


