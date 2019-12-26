Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 December, 2019, 12:36 PM
Home Business

Asia-Pacific power industry tenders down 4pc in Q3 2019

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Asia-Pacific power industry tenders activity in Q3 2019 saw 1,743 tenders announced, marking a drop of 4% over the last four-quarter average of 1,812, according to GlobalData's power database.
Looking at tenders by country, India led the activity in Q3 2019 with 962 tenders and a share of 55.2%, up 3.8% over the previous quarter and up 5% when compared with the last four-quarter average, followed by Bangladesh with 315 tenders and a share of 18.1% and the Philippines with 230 tenders and a share of 13.2% during the quarter.
Looking at the last four-quarter average, India held the top spot with 918 tenders, followed by Bangladesh with 294 and the Philippines with 248 tenders.
Looking at tenders divided by the type of technology, thermal accounted for the largest proportion with 256 tenders and a 46.7% share, followed by solar with 243 tenders and a 44.3% share and hydro with 33 tenders and a 6% share.
Looking at power industry tenders divided by segment as tracked by GlobalData, T&D Project was the most popular segment in Asia-Pacific power tenders activity during Q3 2019, with 895 tenders, followed by T&D Equipment (324) and Generation Equipment (255). The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:
The top issuers of tenders for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:  Solar Energy Corporation of India (India): 4,272.52MW from six tenders  Manila Electric (Philippines): 2,900MW from three tenders  NTPC (India): 2,590.26MW capacity from eight tenders.    -arabianindustry.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nissan’s Seki to resign in blow to turnaround plan
Aircraft engineers leaving Air India
Emirates' long-serving boss to hand over the controls next year
IndiGo launches Christmas and New Year special sale
Lebanon banks trapping state salaries: Minister
Mexico economy shrinks making rocky start to Q4
BANKING EVENTS
Five reasons COP25 climate talks failed


Latest News
Barca, Madrid lead in Spain at winter break despite flaws
Bike rider killed while taking selfie
AL starts selling nimination forms
Warner falls as New Zealand restrict Australia in 2nd Test
Republican senator 'disturbed' by McConnell
Temperature drops to 5.7˚C in Tetulia
Typhoon Phanfone kills 16 in Philippines
Dhaka again ranks worst in Air Quality Index
Protesters demand resignation of DU proctor Golam Rabbani
27 local peace activists abducted in Afghanistan
Most Read News
3 members of same family 'drown' in Spain
JS goes into winter session Jan 9
Eng Sayeed Ahmed new PDB Chairman
Atiqul, Khokon collect nomination forms
Passenger held with Yaba pills in stomach at HSIA
Youth held for 'killing parents'
Operation closed at Akhaura land port
News In Picture
Cold-affected people gather warm clothes shops
Ferry operation on Paturia-Daulatdia routes resume after 12hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft