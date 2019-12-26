Asia-Pacific power industry tenders down 4pc in Q3 2019





Looking at tenders by country, India led the activity in Q3 2019 with 962 tenders and a share of 55.2%, up 3.8% over the previous quarter and up 5% when compared with the last four-quarter average, followed by Bangladesh with 315 tenders and a share of 18.1% and the Philippines with 230 tenders and a share of 13.2% during the quarter.

Looking at the last four-quarter average, India held the top spot with 918 tenders, followed by Bangladesh with 294 and the Philippines with 248 tenders.

Looking at tenders divided by the type of technology, thermal accounted for the largest proportion with 256 tenders and a 46.7% share, followed by solar with 243 tenders and a 44.3% share and hydro with 33 tenders and a 6% share.

Looking at power industry tenders divided by segment as tracked by GlobalData, T&D Project was the most popular segment in Asia-Pacific power tenders activity during Q3 2019, with 895 tenders, followed by T&D Equipment (324) and Generation Equipment (255). The proportion of tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:

The top issuers of tenders for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were: Solar Energy Corporation of India (India): 4,272.52MW from six tenders Manila Electric (Philippines): 2,900MW from three tenders NTPC (India): 2,590.26MW capacity from eight tenders. -arabianindustry.com







































