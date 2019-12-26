Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 December, 2019, 12:36 PM
Home Business

Issuance of treasury bills, bonds jumps up in 9 months

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

Primary issuance of the government's short-term and long-term tradable debt securities increased significantly in the first nine months of the current calendar year.
Bangladesh Bank (BB) statistics showed that the total issuance of treasury bills and treasury bonds stood at Tk 1457.77 billion in January-September period of the current year. The amount was Tk 662.42 billion in the same period of 2018.
Thus primary issuance of treasury bills and bonds more than doubled during the period under review.
Central bank statistics further showed that issuance of treasury bills, short-term debt securities increased by around 54 per cent in the first nine months of the current year.
At the same time, primary issuance of long-term debt securities or treasury bonds also jumped by around 153 per cent.
To finance the budget deficit government has to borrow from banks. Treasury bills and bonds are used for this borrowing.
There is, however, no updated data on net issuance of treasury bills and bonds. Net issuance of these securities is estimated deducting the repayments from primary issuance at a particular period of time.
BB statistics showed that value of net issuances of treasury bills and bonds were Tk 904.93 billion and Tk 364.75 billion respectively in FY19.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nissan’s Seki to resign in blow to turnaround plan
Aircraft engineers leaving Air India
Emirates' long-serving boss to hand over the controls next year
IndiGo launches Christmas and New Year special sale
Lebanon banks trapping state salaries: Minister
Mexico economy shrinks making rocky start to Q4
BANKING EVENTS
Five reasons COP25 climate talks failed


Latest News
Barca, Madrid lead in Spain at winter break despite flaws
Bike rider killed while taking selfie
AL starts selling nimination forms
Warner falls as New Zealand restrict Australia in 2nd Test
Republican senator 'disturbed' by McConnell
Temperature drops to 5.7˚C in Tetulia
Typhoon Phanfone kills 16 in Philippines
Dhaka again ranks worst in Air Quality Index
Protesters demand resignation of DU proctor Golam Rabbani
27 local peace activists abducted in Afghanistan
Most Read News
3 members of same family 'drown' in Spain
JS goes into winter session Jan 9
Eng Sayeed Ahmed new PDB Chairman
Atiqul, Khokon collect nomination forms
Passenger held with Yaba pills in stomach at HSIA
Youth held for 'killing parents'
Operation closed at Akhaura land port
News In Picture
Cold-affected people gather warm clothes shops
Ferry operation on Paturia-Daulatdia routes resume after 12hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft