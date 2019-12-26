Video
Thursday, 26 December, 2019
Business

50 pc work of Karnaphuli River Tunnel complete

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019
Business Correspondent

About fifty percent construction work of much-awaited dream Bangabandhu  Tunnel under Karnaphuli River has so far been completed, an official said.
Two tubes, stretching 2,450 meters each, are being constructed in the tunnel and construction of 1,220 meters of Anwara upazila-bound tube has already been completed, project officials said.
Project Director (PD) Engineer Harunur Rashid Chowdhury told reporters in Chattogram on Tuesday that installations of rings in these tubes is expected to be finished by next May or June, if good weather prevails.
The two tubes over four lanes and each measure 35 feet wide and 16 feet high will make the tube the first ever river bed channel built in the country.  The total project works is expected to be completed by 2022.
The government has also already acquired 383 acres of land to build the tunnel's approach roads. Bangladesh Bridge Authority is constructing the 3.5 km long four-lane Bangabandhu tunnel with an approach road of 4.89 kilometers.                                   
The 740 meters bridge will link the main port city with southern regions of  Chattogram, the sources said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese president Xi Jinping laid the foundation of the tunnel on October 14, 2017. Later Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring work of the tunnel in February last.
The cost of the tunnel project has been estimated at Tk. 9,880 crores; of which China's Exim Bank will provide 5,913 crores. China Communication Construction         Company Ltd (CCCC) has been appointed consultant for the tunnel project.
The multilane tunnel will pass under the river close to Navy College on one     side and Korean Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) and Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company (KAFCO) on the other.


