BD FDI rises by 5.36pc to cross $1.65b in July-Oct





The BB data showed on Tuesday that in the first four months of the current 2019-20 fiscal year, gross FDI inflows were recorded at 1,652 million US dollars against 1,568 million US dollars in the same period a year earlier, reports Xinhua.

According to the BB statistics, net FDI inflow in the country from July to October this year stood at 881 million US dollars against 841 million US dollars in the same period a year earlier.

Net FDI inflow in the country from 2018-19 fiscal year stood at 2,540 million US dollars against 1,778 million US dollars in the same period a year earlier.































