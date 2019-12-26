Visitors throng REHAB fair on Christmas holiday



Real estate developers convincing visitors about their projects at a stall on the second day of the REHAB Fair at Bangabandhu International Convention Center at Agargaon in the city on Wednesday.

Being a public holiday for Christmas celebration more visitors poured in the fair along with aspirants looking for buying a flat or attempting to make a choice from showcasing of such property in the fair.

Innumerable families or individuals were also visiting the fair to enjoy outing and make shopping. Besides prospective buyers, many were also inquiring whether the developers would be able to give gas and electricity connection if they buy flats.

Flats built on attractive designs were on display. It showed new face of luxury apartment buildings in one hand while all sorts of apartments from high cost to low cost were on display depending on the financial ability of buyers.

The Fair - the largest of the housing dealers, will run until Saturday. On Wednesday, the crowd increased gradually in the afternoon. The visitors showed more interest in flats than plots, the participating real estate firms have said.

In addition to REHAB members, different companies providing engineering services and building materials have also opened stalls along with banks and financial institutions offering financial services to buyers.

Real estate companies are offering discounts to sell their flats and plots at a time unsold flats are causing financial crunch to them mainly spilling over their bank liabilities. Non-bank financial institutions are also offering loans at lower interest on other flexible conditions.

One can also find numerous attractive deals on housing materials, including sanitary, tiles, lift, cables, and steel at the fair. Officials of banks and financial institutions are offering loans at 9 to 10 percent interest. On some high value property they are demanding 11 to 13 percent interest. .

Some financial institutions are also offering to cover 70 to 75 percent of the value of property by loans depending on income range of the borrowers.

Overt a dozen lenders are competing to lure prospective home loan borrowers. This year a record 230 stalls are taking part in the fair. It will mainly allow visitors to get information on projects being developed by different real estate companies. The middle and lower-middle income people who dream of living in their own apartments find the presence of the lenders at the fair to be very convenient. Customers at the fair were reportedly giving tough bargain for reduced cost of flats and lower rate of interest on loans.

Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim opened the fair on Tuesday at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital.

REHAB Winter Fair 2019' will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm. Co-sponsored by 27 realtors participants also included 20 building material manufacturers and 13 financial institutions.

The concluding session of the fair will see raffle draw with entry tickets to the fair. It will offer a private car as the first prize, a motorcycle as second prize and others gifts, organizers said.

















