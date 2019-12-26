Inauguration the RAM (Ram Access Memory) production process at Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar and State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak jointly inaugurating the RAM (Ram Access Memory) production process at Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited at Chandra, Gazipur, through video-conferencing from the National Economic Council (NEC) Auditorium in city on Tuesday. Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Chairman SM Rezaul Alam and Managing Director SM Monjurul Alam Ovee, other high officials of Govt and Walton also attended the event. The RAM produced in Bangladesh will be used in Walton brand laptops and computers. As well as the high-tech spare parts can be used on other digital devices. Walton RAM will be exported to various countries of the world after meeting the demands in the domestic market. Prior Walton started its own computer and laptop production plant in January, 2018.