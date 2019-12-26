Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 December, 2019, 12:36 PM
Home Business

DSE for bringing back investors’ confidence

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

The officials of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) will sit with the Finance Minister to seek effective policy support for bringing back investors' confidence in the moribund stock market.
DSE, the country's premier bourse fixed January 2 next, for the meeting and Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has given consent to attend the meeting, DSE officials said.
The initiative was taken following a sluggish trend in the stock market which has already sunk to more than 42 months' low amid panic sales.
"Liquidity crunch aside, a lack of investor confidence is a major problem of the stock market. We'll raise problems at the meeting to seek effective policy support," said DSE director Minhaz Mannan Emon.
Investors have long been passing hard times for lack of good governance in the stock market, he told a reporter.
"We'll try to discuss the main problems along with the need of nurturing good governance to deliver a positive message to our investors," Emon said.
He said the DSE will also emphasise ways of ensuring market-supportive roles to be played by institutional investors like the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB).
Amid panic sales, the DSE saw major corrections in its broad index, DSEX, which has gone down below 4,400 points after losing 366 points in the past one month.
The DSEX has also witnessed a loss of 1,599 points since January 24, when the index hit its peak at 5,950.
Market capitalisation has also shed over Tk 300 billion in the past one month and Tk 857 billion in eleven months.
Following investors' poor participation, the turnover value also came down below Tk 2.4 billion on the premier bourse.




Meanwhile, the finance ministry has sought opinions from the central bank and the securities regulator on a Tk 100-billion loan sought by stock brokers to support the market.
Earlier, the state-run ICB also sought fund support from the government to enhance their market-supportive capacity.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nissan’s Seki to resign in blow to turnaround plan
Aircraft engineers leaving Air India
Emirates' long-serving boss to hand over the controls next year
IndiGo launches Christmas and New Year special sale
Lebanon banks trapping state salaries: Minister
Mexico economy shrinks making rocky start to Q4
BANKING EVENTS
Five reasons COP25 climate talks failed


Latest News
Barca, Madrid lead in Spain at winter break despite flaws
Bike rider killed while taking selfie
AL starts selling nimination forms
Warner falls as New Zealand restrict Australia in 2nd Test
Republican senator 'disturbed' by McConnell
Temperature drops to 5.7˚C in Tetulia
Typhoon Phanfone kills 16 in Philippines
Dhaka again ranks worst in Air Quality Index
Protesters demand resignation of DU proctor Golam Rabbani
27 local peace activists abducted in Afghanistan
Most Read News
3 members of same family 'drown' in Spain
JS goes into winter session Jan 9
Eng Sayeed Ahmed new PDB Chairman
Atiqul, Khokon collect nomination forms
Passenger held with Yaba pills in stomach at HSIA
Youth held for 'killing parents'
Operation closed at Akhaura land port
News In Picture
Cold-affected people gather warm clothes shops
Ferry operation on Paturia-Daulatdia routes resume after 12hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft