Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 December, 2019, 12:36 PM
Home Art & Culture

The Netflix decade: How one company changed the way we watch TV

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

The Netflix decade: How one company changed the way we watch TV

The Netflix decade: How one company changed the way we watch TV

In the not-so-distant past, TV viewers were forced to wait a week for the next installment of their favorite shows, parceled out by networks in half-hour or hour-long increments.
Fast forward to 2019, when media and tech companies are subverting that schedule and the majority of viewers using U.S. TV streaming services watch an average of four hours of content in one sitting, according to Deloitte.
To understand how we got here, look at Netflix (NFLX.O).
At the start of the decade, binge watching involved VHS tapes, DVD box sets or long nights glued to a DVR. TV cable hits included "Homeland" and "The Wire" - hour-long dramas with complicated plot lines that needed to be watched sequentially.
Watching "Saturday Night Live" on a Sunday became normal, and viewers started to lose track of the broadcast schedule.
In November 2010, Hulu, which debuted in 2008 as an ad-supported streaming video site, launched its subscription service, including full seasons of certain shows.
Around the same time that the broadcast TV schedule was losing its hold on viewers, Netflix was beginning to invest in original content.
In 2011, it struck a deal for its first original show, the political thriller "House of Cards." It released all 13 episodes of the show's first season on Feb. 1, 2013. That July it followed with the entire first season of "Orange is the New Black."
Viewers were hooked, and the cultural shift accelerated. "Binge-watch" was a runner-up to "selfie" for the Oxford Dictionary's 2013 word of the year.
Netflix championed this new kind of consumption, commissioning a survey to determine how many people binge-watch, and why.
"Our viewing data shows that the majority of streamers would actually prefer to have a whole season of a show available to watch at their own pace," said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos at the time.
While some say the decade technically ends a year from now, the end of this year will be marked by many as the conclusion of the second decade of the 21st century. And as the new decade begins, the trend may start to reverse.




AT&T's (T.N) forthcoming HBO Max streaming service will debut one new episode of its original series per week. Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) Disney+ is releasing episodes weekly for new series including the Star Wars-related "The Mandalorian." Apple (AAPL.O) released three episodes at the same time for dramas "The Morning Show" and "See" - and is doing so for most other Apple series - followed by one episode per week.
Media companies are hoping a longer release schedule will generate buzz and create more of a shared experience among viewers.
Just like the old days.
-Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The Netflix decade: How one company changed the way we watch TV
Dutch dealer promises new Rembrandt discoveries in five-volume publication
Emraan Hashmi: ‘Not easy to swim against the tide in Bollywood’
Justin Bieber reveals plans for comeback in 2020
‘Sanjeeb Utsab 2019’ held at TSC
Kangana Ranaut calls out actresses for justifying pay disparity in Bollywood
Dhaka Rock Fest’19 to hit the stage on Dec 27
3-day Kathak festival commences at Chhayanaut


Latest News
Barca, Madrid lead in Spain at winter break despite flaws
Bike rider killed while taking selfie
AL starts selling nimination forms
Warner falls as New Zealand restrict Australia in 2nd Test
Republican senator 'disturbed' by McConnell
Temperature drops to 5.7˚C in Tetulia
Typhoon Phanfone kills 16 in Philippines
Dhaka again ranks worst in Air Quality Index
Protesters demand resignation of DU proctor Golam Rabbani
27 local peace activists abducted in Afghanistan
Most Read News
3 members of same family 'drown' in Spain
JS goes into winter session Jan 9
Eng Sayeed Ahmed new PDB Chairman
Atiqul, Khokon collect nomination forms
Passenger held with Yaba pills in stomach at HSIA
Youth held for 'killing parents'
Operation closed at Akhaura land port
News In Picture
Cold-affected people gather warm clothes shops
Ferry operation on Paturia-Daulatdia routes resume after 12hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft