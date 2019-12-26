Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 December, 2019, 12:36 PM
Home Art & Culture

Dutch dealer promises new Rembrandt discoveries in five-volume publication

Published : Thursday, 26 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Jan Six has made several Rembrandt discoveries in recent years

Jan Six has made several Rembrandt discoveries in recent years

Jan Six, the Dutch dealer who has made several Rembrandt discoveries in recent years, is due to publish five new volumes which, for the first time, place the Old Master's paintings, drawings and etchings in context with one another.
Building on his family's files, Six has been compiling his own archive for the past 20 years, but around three years ago the Dutch art historian Ernst van de Wetering donated a large chunk of his archive to the dealer. Together they form the largest private repository for Rembrandt's work in the world.
It was a "simple moment of clarity", Six says, that led him to look at the archive as "an homogeneous, creative whole". He adds: "Rembrandt's methodology is quite practical, everything is connected, but the three parts of his oeuvre were divided in the 1890s."
Six says there will be several completely new discoveries in the volumes as well as around 25 final rich attributions.
The first volume, focusing on the first ten years of Rembrandt's career, roughly 1626 to 1632-33, is due to be published in 18 months. "I know of a couple of pictures that are in museum depots that have always been hidden away, and now I can actually place them," Six says.
Another example relates to a small sketch in the Musée Bonnat-Helleu in Bayonne, southern France, currently attributed as "18th century anonymous". Six is "100% sure" it is a lost Rembrandt.
The archive will also build a better picture of Rembrandt by studying his followers. "If you want to make a judgement call on whether a work is by his hand or not, you should compare it with works that have been created in his studio," Six says.
In October, a portrait of the Dutch artist catalogued as "manner of Rembrandt" sold at Christie's in New York for $550,000 ($675,000 with fees), 30 times its pre-sale estimate.
The price prompted speculation that the canvas is in fact an autograph work, but Six suggests it is by Rembrandt's pupil, Isaac de Jouderville. "It's clearly Rembrandt's face, but it's not his painterly style. If you look at the age of the sitter and the fact that he's got a more elongated face, that is quite idiosyncratic for Jouderville," Six says.
Ultimately, however, with no scientific way of proving Six's hunch, the painting "remains an enigma", he admits.
-The Art Newspaper


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The Netflix decade: How one company changed the way we watch TV
Dutch dealer promises new Rembrandt discoveries in five-volume publication
Emraan Hashmi: ‘Not easy to swim against the tide in Bollywood’
Justin Bieber reveals plans for comeback in 2020
‘Sanjeeb Utsab 2019’ held at TSC
Kangana Ranaut calls out actresses for justifying pay disparity in Bollywood
Dhaka Rock Fest’19 to hit the stage on Dec 27
3-day Kathak festival commences at Chhayanaut


Latest News
Barca, Madrid lead in Spain at winter break despite flaws
Bike rider killed while taking selfie
AL starts selling nimination forms
Warner falls as New Zealand restrict Australia in 2nd Test
Republican senator 'disturbed' by McConnell
Temperature drops to 5.7˚C in Tetulia
Typhoon Phanfone kills 16 in Philippines
Dhaka again ranks worst in Air Quality Index
Protesters demand resignation of DU proctor Golam Rabbani
27 local peace activists abducted in Afghanistan
Most Read News
3 members of same family 'drown' in Spain
JS goes into winter session Jan 9
Eng Sayeed Ahmed new PDB Chairman
Atiqul, Khokon collect nomination forms
Passenger held with Yaba pills in stomach at HSIA
Youth held for 'killing parents'
Operation closed at Akhaura land port
News In Picture
Cold-affected people gather warm clothes shops
Ferry operation on Paturia-Daulatdia routes resume after 12hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft