CCC polls likely in May





The EC sources said the revising authority containing the officers of EC and local administrations will verify the voter list and polling stations of the Chattogram City Corporation in February.

The Chattogram Regional EC office sources said the elections will be held within 90 days after directive of the Election Commission.

For this reason, the Chattogram office has already taking preparation to hold the CCC polls successfully.

The Chattogram EC is now busy for holding the by-elections of Chattogram-8 Jatiya Sangshad Seat scheduled to be held on January 13.

The previous CCC elections were held in April 28 in 2015.

The total numbers of voters were 18,13,449 including 9,37,053 male and 8,76,396 female in 2015 elections.

The incumbent Mayor of CCC AJM Nasiruddin of Awami League was elected defeating the BNP candidate Manjur Alam Manju in the 2015 elections.









According to party insiders, the incumbent Mayor Nasiruddin may get the nominations for the next elections. But some other leaders of Awami League have also been trying to get the nominations from Awami League.

Former BNP candidate Manjur Alam Manju is also seeking nomination from Awami League for the mayoral post. He had already left BNP. Besides, former CDA Chairman Abdus Salam, and treasurer of Chattogram City Awami League is the candidate for the mayoral post.

Furthermore, the incumbent President of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) is also seeking nomination from Awami League for the Mayoral post.

Meanwhile, the BNP is also willing to contest the next Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) election. For this reason, party leaders and activists are already gearing up to take the field in full strength. The two aspirants' Shahadat Hossain, and Abul Hashem Bakkar have already expressed their interest to vie for the mayoral post in the polls. On receiving green light from the party high command, local leaders have already started reorganising at ward level, party sources said. New committees for at least 29 wards out of total 41 have been formed since August. CHATTOGRAM, Dec 24: Though the date of CCC elections is due in March for some unavoidable reasons like SSC and HSC examinations in February and March the elections are expected to be held in May.The EC sources said the revising authority containing the officers of EC and local administrations will verify the voter list and polling stations of the Chattogram City Corporation in February.The Chattogram Regional EC office sources said the elections will be held within 90 days after directive of the Election Commission.For this reason, the Chattogram office has already taking preparation to hold the CCC polls successfully.The Chattogram EC is now busy for holding the by-elections of Chattogram-8 Jatiya Sangshad Seat scheduled to be held on January 13.The previous CCC elections were held in April 28 in 2015.The total numbers of voters were 18,13,449 including 9,37,053 male and 8,76,396 female in 2015 elections.The incumbent Mayor of CCC AJM Nasiruddin of Awami League was elected defeating the BNP candidate Manjur Alam Manju in the 2015 elections.According to party insiders, the incumbent Mayor Nasiruddin may get the nominations for the next elections. But some other leaders of Awami League have also been trying to get the nominations from Awami League.Former BNP candidate Manjur Alam Manju is also seeking nomination from Awami League for the mayoral post. He had already left BNP. Besides, former CDA Chairman Abdus Salam, and treasurer of Chattogram City Awami League is the candidate for the mayoral post.Furthermore, the incumbent President of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) is also seeking nomination from Awami League for the Mayoral post.Meanwhile, the BNP is also willing to contest the next Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) election. For this reason, party leaders and activists are already gearing up to take the field in full strength. The two aspirants' Shahadat Hossain, and Abul Hashem Bakkar have already expressed their interest to vie for the mayoral post in the polls. On receiving green light from the party high command, local leaders have already started reorganising at ward level, party sources said. New committees for at least 29 wards out of total 41 have been formed since August.