Hasina to nominate central leaders





The development came up as the newly constituted Presidium on Tuesday night met at the Prime Minister's official residence Ganabhaban in the city. Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting which lasted for three hours.

Following the meet, AL Presidium member and

14-party alliance spokesperson Mohammed Nasim told The Daily Observer, "The Presidium meeting discussed the quality of the possible post holders and after discussion empowered our leader Sheikh Hasina to finalise the list for the vacant posts."

The AL leaders who did not get any post in the partially announced Central Committee of 42 members on Saturday were keenly awaiting the outcome of the first meeting of the presidium.

Of the 39 vacant posts, three for Organizing Secretary, seven other posts for secretariat, one for treasurer and the rest 28 posts for members.

Newly inducted AL presidium member Abdur Rahman told this Correspondent, "The list of the committee members for the vacant posts were not finalised in the first meeting. We have empowered our party chief Sheikh Hasina to finalise the list."

The full-fledged committee will be announced tomorrow (Thursday), he said.

Presidium members Sajeda Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Begum Matia Chowdhury, Kazi Zafar Ullah, Sahara Khatun, Engr Mosharraf Hossain, Pijush Kanti Bhattacharya, Nurul Islam Nahid, Dr Md Abdur Razzak, Lt Col (Retd.) Muhammad Faruk Khan, Ramesh Chandra Sen, Abdul Mannan Khan, Adv Abdul Matin Khasru, Shajahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak also took part in the meeting.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quder as ex-officio member of the presidium also attended the meeting.

In the partially announced committee, previously posted seven ministers did not get berth while five ministers retained their places.

AL presidium member Faruk Khan earlier said the ruling party supreme leader Sheikh Hasina has set an example in the world in her move to separate the party from the government as far as possible.

Faruk Khan said he thinks the vacant posts will not be filled up with any of the left out ministers.

A Presidium member said there is an obligation of posting 33 per cent leaders from the women as per the party constitution which is also a matter of consideration of the Presidium meeting.

















