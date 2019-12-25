Bangladeshis living illegally in India to be taken back: Momen





Amid raging protests over the controversial citizenship law across India, Momen said that New Delhi assured Dhaka of not forcing anybody into Bangladesh.









"If there is any illegal Bangladeshis living in India, they will be brought back to Bangladesh in due process," the minister told reporters at an event in Sylhet on Tuesday. India recently rolled out the NRC in Assam, sparking a fear of deporting those who were left off the citizens' list. Because many politicians in Assam claimed that these people were from Bangladesh.

India's parliament later amended a law offering citizenship to non-Muslims. Many say the law is a part of the India's government to marginalise the Muslims.

The law has already prompted widespread protests across India, worrying many people in Bangladesh. Thet BNP already came down heavily on the ruling Awami League for remaining "silent" over the issue.

