Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:24 AM
Front Page

JP to vie for city mayoral posts

Nomination paper distribution today

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman GM Quader on Tuesday announced the party intention of contesting the upcoming elections of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC)
     separately.
To select the candidates of the party, GM Quader on Wednesday will hand over the party nomination forms to the intending candidates at his Banani office.
He said this at his Banani office while receiving around 100 retired military officers led by Brig Gen (Retired) GM Kamrul Islam, who joined the party officially on the day by handing over wreath to the party chief.




JP Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga, presidium members Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu, Saidur Rahman Tepa, Fakrul Imam, SM Faysal Chisti, Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan, Nazma Akhter, Sunil Shuvo Roy, Safiqul Islam Sentu, Sohel Rana and other party leaders were present.
Welcoming the new comers to the party, GM Quader said that their joining will strengthen the party. It will help the country also as people don't have any confidence on the two major parties - AL and BNP. They want change in the government.
He said JP will nominate separate candidates for the city corporation elections and contest the polls individually. They will not extend support to any other party candidates.
According to the JP sources, Jatiya Party will distribute nomination papers on December 25 and declare their candidatures for mayoral and councillor posts on December 30. The last date of submission of the nomination papers for the two city polls is December 31.



