Demand for punishment of attackers continues





They also demanded resignation of the university proctor Golam Rabbani who is responsible for security on the campus as he 'utterly failed' to take any steps to punish the culprits.

Meanwhile, police on

Tuesday has filed a case against 30 to 35 people including Muktijuddho Mancho central president Aminul Islam Bulbul and general secretary Al Mamun in connection with the attack.

Shahbagh Police Station Sub-Inspector Rais Uddin filed the case against them, the Officer-in-Charge of the police station Abul Hasan confirmed.

Six other Muktijuddho Mancho leaders and activists of DU chapter, president ASM Sonet, general secretary Yeasir Arafat Turjo, Imran Sarker, Yead Al Riyad, Mahbub Hasan Niloy and Touhidul Islam Mahim were made accused by name while the others were unidentified.

In another development, Nurul Huq Nur also filed a complaint with Shahbagh Police Station accusing DU chapter Chhatra League president Sanjit Chandra Das and DUCSU assistant general secretary and the university unit Chhatra League general secretary Saddam Hussain and thirty five others for the attack.

DUCSU social service affairs secretary Akhter Hossain handed over the complaint to OC Abul Hasan.

OC Abul Hasan said a case was already filed so they would amalgamate additional complaints with the previous ones.

Protests continued against the attack on Dhaka University Central Students Union vice-president Nurul Huq Nur and 27 others at DUCSU office on Sunday by members of ruling party-backed Bangladesh Chhatra League and Muktijuddho Mancho, a platform of descendants of freedom fighters. It was the second attack on students by the two platforms in a week.

Meanwhile, concerned citizens and guardians on Tuesday handed over a memorandum to DU vice-chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman demanding security of students studying at Dhaka University.

They handed over the memorandum after meeting with him at his office at the register's building of the university.

Right activist Rakhal Raha read out the memorandum in front of the VC and also questioned him 'why he repeatedly failed to ensure security of students and always acted like a government official rather than a university VC'.

Raha accused the VC of supporting the attackers as he and his administration did not pay any heed to the volatile situation rather threatened the victims with expulsion from the university.

Acclaimed photographer and social activist Shahidul Alam, Ganosamhati Andolan convener Zonayed Saki, DU international relations teacher Tanzimuddin Khan, economics teacher Rushed Faridi, Jahangirnagar University Professor Sayed Ferdous, Supreme Court lawyer Hasnat Kaiyum were, among others, present at that time.

Replying to a question why CCTV footage has been erased, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said they were trying to recover the footages and have already sought the assistance of the law enforcing agencies in this regard.

When asked about the nonchalant role of the university administration against Chhatra League though they carried out assaults on students on a regular basis, the VC hesitated to answer but said he did not want to accuse a particular organization or individuals and urged all to follow ethics.

Besides, Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami backed teachers group at Dhaka University, White Panel, on Tuesday demanded punishment of the attackers and to establish a teachers-students favourable environment on the campus.

They made the demand from a human chain at the base of Aparajeyo Bangla sculpture of the university.

Addressing the human chain, White Panel convener also Professor of the Physics Department Obaidul Islam said repeated attacks were carried out on DUCSU VP Nur as he does not follow the ideology of the ruling Awami League while a reign of terror has been established by Chhatra League at different campuses across the country.

Demanding punishment of the attackers he also urged the university authorities to bear the expenses of treatment of the injured.

On the other hand, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at a programme in the city said the government will investigate why Nur is being attacked repeatedly.

"You all know that a case was filed over this incident. Some people have already been arrested," he said.

He further said those who have been accused or were seen at the spot will be apprehended for sure.















