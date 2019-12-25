Govt adopts new policy to control air pollution in Dhaka city





The final draft of the air pollution policy was presented on Tuesday at the second meeting of officials at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MEFCC).

Secretary of MEFCC Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury, presided over the meeting and presented the draft policy which is divided into short, mid and long term projects based on different measures to prevent air pollution in the capital city.

Stress on covering the construction materials dumped during ongoing construction works to control air pollution, the speakers noted that a vast amount of air pollution comes from the construction materials left in the open.

Finding out the sources

of the air pollution, the officials also said that the ongoing road construction works and constant building construction works are the main sources of air pollution.

"In the new policy we have kept the provision of sprinkling water twice a day during any road construction works in Dhaka city," the Secretary said.

However, provision of legal action was included in the new policy for those who openly carry sand, soil, cement and other construction materials by trucks and create air pollution.

The officials in the meeting also suggested preventing burning of city wastes and prohibit piling up wastes on the road sides.

Besides, decision was taken to introduce Mobile Court in the new policy to control air pollution from brick kilns and passenger transports that produce significant amounts of nitrogen oxides.

The final draft of the policy was adopted after taking observations and opinions from the respective departments.

Additional Secretary (Environment Pollution Control) Alamgir Mohammed Monsurul Alam, Chief Executive of Dhaka South City Corporation Shah Md Imdadul Haque, Director General of Department of Environment Dr A K M Rafique Ahmed and representatives of different departments and organizations were present at the meeting.

The High Court on November 26 directed the Secretary of MEFCC to form a high power committee immediately to control air pollution in Dhaka city and its adjacent areas.















The government is going to adopt a new policy to prevent air pollution in Dhaka city and its surrounding areas.The final draft of the air pollution policy was presented on Tuesday at the second meeting of officials at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MEFCC).Secretary of MEFCC Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury, presided over the meeting and presented the draft policy which is divided into short, mid and long term projects based on different measures to prevent air pollution in the capital city.Stress on covering the construction materials dumped during ongoing construction works to control air pollution, the speakers noted that a vast amount of air pollution comes from the construction materials left in the open.Finding out the sourcesof the air pollution, the officials also said that the ongoing road construction works and constant building construction works are the main sources of air pollution."In the new policy we have kept the provision of sprinkling water twice a day during any road construction works in Dhaka city," the Secretary said.However, provision of legal action was included in the new policy for those who openly carry sand, soil, cement and other construction materials by trucks and create air pollution.The officials in the meeting also suggested preventing burning of city wastes and prohibit piling up wastes on the road sides.Besides, decision was taken to introduce Mobile Court in the new policy to control air pollution from brick kilns and passenger transports that produce significant amounts of nitrogen oxides.The final draft of the policy was adopted after taking observations and opinions from the respective departments.Additional Secretary (Environment Pollution Control) Alamgir Mohammed Monsurul Alam, Chief Executive of Dhaka South City Corporation Shah Md Imdadul Haque, Director General of Department of Environment Dr A K M Rafique Ahmed and representatives of different departments and organizations were present at the meeting.The High Court on November 26 directed the Secretary of MEFCC to form a high power committee immediately to control air pollution in Dhaka city and its adjacent areas.