Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:24 AM
Christmas today

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

A nun giving finishing touch to the decoration of a Christmas tree at a church in the city's Farmgate on Tuesday. photo: Observer

The Christian community of the country will celebrate Christmas Day today as elsewhere across the world, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.
To celebrate the day, churches around Bangladesh have been illuminated and decorated, along with the nativity
    scene, which depicts the birth of Jesus in the manger.
According to Christian's faith, the Xmas is the celebration of rebirth, new beginning, forgiveness and peace, and renewing relationship with God and human beings.
Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus Christ on the day, which is a public holiday in Bangladesh and most other countries across the world.
On the occasion, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting the members of the Christian community.
The Christians in Bangladesh celebrate the Xmas festival with huge enthusiasm and religious fervor and holding special prayers, illuminating churches and installing makeshift Xmas trees at homes and places of worship and missions.
Churches and adjoining areas will deck out with colourful tiny blinking lights, while illuminated Christmas trees placed with a star standing right on top.
The security was beefed up at different strategic points in the capital and many other places of the country to ensure peaceful celebration of the festival.
President M Abdul Hamid today exchanges greetings with members of the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas Day at Bangabhaban here.




Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message Christmas will further strengthen the relations between the Christians and the people of other communities.


