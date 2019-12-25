

Find ways to abolish PEC exams for Class V students, PM asks

At the same time, she has also asked them to find out the ways of relaxing the primary school students from the pressure of examinations, so that they can get enough time to play.

The instructions were given while discussing on a Primary and Mass Education Ministry proposal, which was tabled for getting clearance of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting for building and renovations of some primary school buildings across the country.

The meeting was held at the NEC conference room in Agargaon with the Prime Minister in the chair.

After the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan briefed media about the meeting decisions.

"The Prime Minister doesn't want the PEC exams for the primary

students, rather she wants to relieve the minor students from the exam's pressure. In this regards, she directed the authorities concerned to find out ways of relieving the children from the pressure of exams," he added.

Mannan said, "The minor students need relaxation and time to play games. Give them a chance to play and relax."

The Planning Minister said the Prime Minister also suggested building the educational institutions in Haor areas, especially in Netrakona and Sunamganj areas, in a more strong and sustainable manner than other areas. If necessary, she asked to undertake a new project for ensuring its quality.

Referring to the approval of 4th revision of the Establishment of Leather Industrial Estate, Dhaka project with a cost cut of Tk 63.15 crore, the Planning Minister said it has taken a lot of time to complete, hopefully, the project will be completed by December next year.

"The Prime Minister in the meeting asked the authorities concerned to make necessary arrangement including allocation of land to accommodate those who are interested to develop linkage industries nearby the Leather Industrial Estate," he added.

She also ordered that the work of Savar Leather Industrial Zone be finished in due time. Moreover, some industries have developed as a by-product before in Hazaribagh. Opportunities need to be created for such a by-product industry in Savar too.









Regarding approval of the construction of inland container and bulk terminal at Khanpur in Narayanganj with Tk 392 crore, Mannan said the project has been approved considering the growing demand of container handling in addition to the Pangaon Terminal in Keraniganj.

He also informed that the ECNEC meeting was informed about the initial plan for formulation of a bond for raising fund to implement large scale projects.



