Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:23 AM
JS goes into winter session Jan 9

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

The fifth session of the 11th parliament will begin on January 9 next.
President Abdul Hamid on Tuesday summoned the session, said a Parliament Secretariat media release.
Before the House goes into the session in the afternoon, the business advisory committee of parliament is likely to sit at a meeting to fix the duration and businesses of the session.
This will also be the New Year session where President Abdul Hamid will deliver his speech.
The fourth session of the 11th parliament was prorogued on September 12 after only four sittings.
Only one bill was passed and five others were placed during the session that began on September 8.     -UNB


