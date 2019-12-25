Video
BGB-BSF DG level confce today

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Special Correspondent

A five-day Director General (DG) level conference of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) will start in New Delhi today (Wednesday) to curb border crimes and stop tension in bordering areas.
An 11-member Bangladesh delegation headed by BGB Director General Major General Md Shafeenul Islam will join the conference while BSF Director General Shri Vivek Kumar Johri will lead a 19-member Indian delegation, according to a press release.
During the visit, the BGB Director General will call on India's Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah. Marking the conference, a 'Moitri Cup Tournament' will be arranged between the volleyball teams of BGB and BSF at Chhawla camp stadium on December 27.
On the inaugural day of the conference, the two DGs of the neighbouring countries will sit for a meeting at Chhawla camp of BSF in New Delhi.
The other delegation members include representatives from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Foreign Ministry, Home Ministry, Department of Narcotics Control, Joint Rivers Commission, and Department of Land Records and Survey.
They would discuss issues regarding smuggling of Phensedyl, heroin and Yaba into Bangladesh, shooting at innocent Bangladeshi citizens, smuggling of ammunition, detention of Bangladeshi people, illegal trespassing of Bangladesh border, endeavours to stop citizens of Myanmar from crossing the border, installing permanent border pillars in Muhurichar area, river-conservation of both the countries, development work in the 150 yards of international boundary and strengthening the mutual relationship of the two forces.
The five-day border conference will end on December 29 through signing of 'Joint Record of Discussion (JRD), the official release said on Tuesday.


