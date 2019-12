Dhaka Medical College Hospital authorities on Monday formed a medical board to provide better treatment to the five patients now undergoing treatment at the hospital following attack on them on the Dhaka University campus on Sunday.

"A nine member committee has been formed today," said DMCH Director General Brig Gen AKM Nasir Uddin.

On Sunday, at least 28 people including DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur were admitted to DMCH .