Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:22 AM
Mahedi still considers him as bowling all-rounder

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

Mahedi Hasan



Despite two sterling batting performances in less than 24 hours against two different oppositions, Dhaka Platoon's young sensation Mahedi Hasan rated him bowling all-rounder, stating that he wants to hone his skill more in bowling instead of his batting.
Mahedi played two significant knocks in last two days-a 29 ball-59 against Cumilla Warriors in a challenging batting condition and a 26 ball-56 against Sylhet Thunder to help Dhaka Platoon win these matches with ease.
"Firstly my batting was good but now my main weapon is my bowling, so I am a bowling all-rounder," Mahedi said in Chattogram today after winning the match against Sylhet Thunder.
"This wicket (Chattogram) is heaven for batsmen while there is nothing for bowlers. As a bowler if I can take the challenge of thriving here and do well in bowling, I would consider myself as good bowler," he added.
"I have started as a bowler in BPL but couldn't make that impact. I am trying to improve my bowling. I am trying to learn the art as much as I can to. I always think how I can develop my bowling skill."
Despite igniting the Bangbandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) with two marauding knocks, Mahedi Hasan said as a batsman he is not that calculative.
According to him, if he can be calculative, he could finish the game off by his own for the team.
"See I was a top order batsman when I started playing first class cricket of List A cricket. Since I am also bowler, they (management) sent me for batting in different position. But in BPL, I don't get enough chance to bat up in the order because the team had good batting line up with quality
foreign players. But this time we have injury problems in our team so I was sent to bat up in the order and I became successful. Hopefully I will do well in future," he said.
"But I am not a calculative batsman. To be honest, the batsman's brain should be clearer. If I can be calculative, I can finish the game off with my own which I can't do in the last two matches."
Mahedi said he is trying to learn from the mistakes he had done. At the same time, he praised his senior colleague Tamim Iqbal for supporting him during the batting.
"Tamim Iqbal always gives me the
support. If I can take the chance it would hell good for the team. Towards the end, Tamim bhai told me not to play rash shots but I have done a mistake. If I can finish the game off my own, we could
have won the match by nine wickets," he concluded.     -BSS


