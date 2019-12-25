Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:22 AM
Home Sports

BCB reiterates its stance to play only T20 series in Pakistan

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

In response to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) president Ehsan Mani's stance to arrange all of the matches of the bilateral series in Pakistan only, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reiterated their decision to play only T20 series there for the time being.
A high official of BCB said that staying there for a brief period of time during the three-match T20 series will help them assess the condition.
Bangladesh is scheduled to visit Pakistan in January- February for the bilateral series comprising two-match Test and three-match T20 series but now that looks to be in jeopardized state as BCB is not interested to play longer version format in Pakistan.
The BCB rather requested Pakistan to arrange the two-match Test series in neutral venue.
PCB officials reacted sharply after BCB said that they are hesitant to tour Pakistan for the two-match Test series.
"Naturally Pakistan would like to see that international cricket resumes there in full fledged manner and probably that is the reason they have said all those things," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said on Tuesday.
"But you all know there is something called match environment and at the same time there are players and team management staffs who are from abroad and we have to discuss with them regarding staying there for a long period of time before taking a decision," he said.
"So we proposed to play three Twenty20 internationals because if we play there for a shorter period of time than everyone can do a proper assessment that includes players, team management and others and so we have given them the proposal [of playing three Twenty20I's ] thinking in this line," he said.
The BCB CEO informed that they have proposed their PCB counterpart to play all T20 matches in one venue.




"We have proposed one venue considering the movement and duration as we prefer to play in one venue," he revealed.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rodgers backs Leicester 'resilience' against Liverpool
Atletico 'very close' to signing PSG striker Cavani
Rangers boss Gerrard wants 'severe example' made of bottle-throwers
Guardiola ready to back players in racism walk-off
Pogba hailed as 'best midfielder in the world' by Solskjaer
Keeper's ability defines the game, says Shane McDermott
Mahedi still considers him as bowling all-rounder
BCB reiterates its stance to play only T20 series in Pakistan


Latest News
Three killed in Netrakona road crash
Afif trumps Malan to lead Rajshahi to facile victory
Banks to charge highest 9pc interest for industrial loans
Hotline launched for Bangladeshi migrants
Man received injuries in in-law’s house dies
Hasina empowered to nominate rest AL central leaders
Khaleda subjected to ‘medical terrorism’: BNP
DUCSU VP Nur files complaint against 37
Biman’s 6th Dreamliner ‘AchinPakhi’ arrives
School teacher wears Anatomy bodysuit to make learning more fun
Most Read News
Working for people of all religions: PM
Kohli declares 2019 'great year' for India after Windies win
'Magical' Lazio down Juventus in Saudi for Super Cup win
Communal stability: Turning into a vital factor in south asia
3 Muktijoddha Mancha leaders remanded
Student politics and our responsibilities
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts
Burn injured student dies in Naogaon
Robber suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Trolley driver, assistant crushed under train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft