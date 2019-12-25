BCB reiterates its stance to play only T20 series in Pakistan





A high official of BCB said that staying there for a brief period of time during the three-match T20 series will help them assess the condition.

Bangladesh is scheduled to visit Pakistan in January- February for the bilateral series comprising two-match Test and three-match T20 series but now that looks to be in jeopardized state as BCB is not interested to play longer version format in Pakistan.

The BCB rather requested Pakistan to arrange the two-match Test series in neutral venue.

PCB officials reacted sharply after BCB said that they are hesitant to tour Pakistan for the two-match Test series.

"Naturally Pakistan would like to see that international cricket resumes there in full fledged manner and probably that is the reason they have said all those things," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said on Tuesday.

"But you all know there is something called match environment and at the same time there are players and team management staffs who are from abroad and we have to discuss with them regarding staying there for a long period of time before taking a decision," he said.

"So we proposed to play three Twenty20 internationals because if we play there for a shorter period of time than everyone can do a proper assessment that includes players, team management and others and so we have given them the proposal [of playing three Twenty20I's ] thinking in this line," he said.

The BCB CEO informed that they have proposed their PCB counterpart to play all T20 matches in one venue.









"We have proposed one venue considering the movement and duration as we prefer to play in one venue," he revealed. -BSS





