Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:22 AM
Gayle all set to reach Dhaka on Jan 5 to play BBPL

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

West Indies superstar Chris Gayle is all set to reach Dhaka on January 5 to play the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL).
After confusion over his inclusion in the team, the Chattogram Challengers team management ensured that one of the most successful batsmen of BPL history would play some matches for them.
"If everything is okay, Gayle is set to reach Dhaka on January 5," Chattogram Challengers manager Fahim Muntasir Sumit said.
He added that Gayle would play the last two matches of the group phase for Chattogram, which is on January 7 and 11.
"It is sure that Gayle will play the last two group matches of us. Afterwards we'll discuss about the play-off matches," he said.
Chattogram now is leading the point table with 10 points from seven games and they are expected to be the one of four teams to reach play-off phase.
Gayle who is the record holder of most centuries and most sixes alongside some other records in the BPL history is now nursing a hamstring injury. But he is expected to be fit by the time when he will arrive in Bangladesh.
When he was picked up Chattogram Challengers during the draft, Gayle complained that he even didn't know how his name was put up in the BBPL players' draft. That created a confusion which later was quelled.     -BSS


