Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:22 AM
Dhaka demean Sylhet by 8 wkts after another Mahedi show

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Players of Dhaka Platoon. photo: FACEBOOK

Players of Dhaka Platoon. photo: FACEBOOK


Twin half centuries from Mahedi Hasan and Tamim Iqbal brought convincing eight wickets' victory for Dhaka Platoon against Sylhet Thunders at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.
Earlier, Sylhet skipper Mosaddek Hossain surprisingly decided to bat first winning the toss. Another surprise in the squad was bringing four Caribbeans as overseas players. They however, posted a decent total of 174 for four despite they lost two openers very early.
Young Mahedi Hasan caught and bowled Andre Fletchers in the very first ball of the game. Shahid Afridi picked up Abdul Majid (8) as Sylhet were seemed in trouble during powerplay overs. But Charles and Mithun started to charge Dhaka bowlers from then. Charles hammered DPs bowlers while playing 73 runs' knock off 45 deliveries with eight over boundaries and three boundaries but Mithun carried on playing his natural shots and remained unbeaten with one short of a half century while Rutherford was undivided with 38 runs.
Shahid Afridi preyed two wickets for Dhaka while Mahedi Hasan and Shadab Khan took one wicket each.
Dhaka in reply, got a brilliant start from their openers. Tamim pairing with Anamul Bijoy laid the solid foundation of 58-run's opening stand before Anamul departing the crease assembling 32 from 23 balls. Sensational Mahedi once again emerged as slaughterer to ensure his side's victory. His rampant 56 off 28 with five fours and three sixes snatched the match from ST's grip.
Tamim's unbeaten 60 off 49 along with Jaker Ali's 22 not out took DPs to the winning berth of 175 losing two wickets with nine balls remaining.  
Mahedi Hasan named the Man of the Match for his brilliant half century as batter and one wicket hunt as bowler. He was also adjudged the Player of the Match of the previous clash of Dhaka Platoon against Cumilla Warriors on Monday for his 59-run's knock with the bat and two scalps with the ball.




