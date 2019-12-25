Video
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019
Shakib now in Cricket Australia's ODI team of the decade

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019

Cricket Australia now selected Shakib Al Hasan in their ODI team of the decade after the Bangladesh ace all-rounder found a place in the Wisden's best ODI team of the decade.
Shakib scored 4276 runs and claimed 177 wickets in this decade, playing 131 matches.
He has five centuries and 35 half-centuries with the highest of 124 runs, which came at the average of 38.87 and his strike rate was 86.07.
He has got two five-wicket hauls in this decade with the best of 5-29 and at an average of 30.15. His economy rate is 4.72 runs per over when in this decade the batsmen found it easier to make runs in abundance.
"The second-highest wicket-taker in one-day cricket this decade, Bangladesh's star player - who was sadly embroiled in a corruption scandal earlier this year - is a genuine all-rounder of the highest quality," Cricket Australia wrote in their website to justify the selection of Shakib.
"He may not possess the strike power of other batsmen in this side, but he's been a consistent performer with the bat in a Bangladesh team that has offered him precious little support at times over the past decade.
"Throw in his potent left-arm spin and he's a hard man to overlook," it further wrote. Shakib has been given the No. 5 position in batting order, in which England limited over cricket captain Eoin Morgan was his competitor.
Another Bangladeshi Mushfiqur Rahim was also in contention for wicket-keeping role in the Cricket Australia's team but India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni edged him to bag the role. Dhoni is also selected as the captain of the team.
Three Indians, two South Africans, one each from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Australia, New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka got selected in the Cricket Australia's ODI team of the decade.

Cricket Australia's ODI team of the decade: Rohit Sharma (India), Hashim Amla (South Africa), Virat Kohli (India), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Jos Buttler (England), MS Dhoni (India), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka).     -BSS


