Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:22 AM
Home Business

Spirit Airlines to buy 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Dec 24: US budget carrier Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N) said on Monday it will buy 100 Airbus (AIR.PA) A320neo-family jets to be delivered through 2027, with options to purchase up to 50 additional aircraft.
The deal includes a mix of Airbus A319, A320, and A321 models, the company said.
The purchase agreement finalizes an October provisional deal for the aircraft, when Spirit picked European planes despite Washington imposing tariffs on them.
Depending on the number of each variant of the A320 single-aisle family chosen, the deal could be worth $11 billion to $12 billion at the most recent 2018 Airbus list prices, but industry sources say such deals typically involve discounts of at least 50per cent.
Washington has imposed 10per cent tariffs on some of the planes Airbus offers to US carriers, as part of a long-running transatlantic trade dispute over aircraft subsidies.
Spirit currently operates an all-Airbus fleet of 140 jets.




Aircraft are typically ordered several years in advance, meaning any planes ordered now would only be covered by tariffs in the event of an extended transatlantic tariff war. Airbus jets assembled at a plant in Alabama are not currently included.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US activist investors post strong gains
Spirit Airlines to buy 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft
European shares hover near record-high in thin holiday trade
China signals stepping up economic support in 2020
BSTI revokes licences of 9 firms for substandard products
US stocks set more records amid pre-Christmas trading
AB Bank Ltd Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Abdur Rahman
United Commercial BanK (UCB) Ltd Managing Director Mohammad Shawkat Jamil


Latest News
Three killed in Netrakona road crash
Afif trumps Malan to lead Rajshahi to facile victory
Banks to charge highest 9pc interest for industrial loans
Hotline launched for Bangladeshi migrants
Man received injuries in in-law’s house dies
Hasina empowered to nominate rest AL central leaders
Khaleda subjected to ‘medical terrorism’: BNP
DUCSU VP Nur files complaint against 37
Biman’s 6th Dreamliner ‘AchinPakhi’ arrives
School teacher wears Anatomy bodysuit to make learning more fun
Most Read News
Working for people of all religions: PM
Kohli declares 2019 'great year' for India after Windies win
'Magical' Lazio down Juventus in Saudi for Super Cup win
Communal stability: Turning into a vital factor in south asia
3 Muktijoddha Mancha leaders remanded
Student politics and our responsibilities
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts
Burn injured student dies in Naogaon
Robber suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Trolley driver, assistant crushed under train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft