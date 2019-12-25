European shares hover near record-high in thin holiday trade





The pan-European STOXX 600 index was nearly unchanged. Britain's FTSE 100 and Spain's IBEX eased 0.1per cent and 0.2per cent, respectively, while France's CAC was trading flat.

Investor sentiment has received a boost going into the new year with the easing of two of the biggest risks to global growth: the prolonged Sino-US trade war and an uncertain exit for Britain from the European Union.

After nominal growth in the second and third quarters, the benchmark index is on course to end the year with its biggest annual gain in a decade. Easy monetary policy is again expected to keep a floor under European shares in 2020.

But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's willingness to take a hard line on future Brexit negotiations has injected a note of caution, with investors also sceptical about how long the trade truce between Washington and Beijing will last.

"Markets may look buoyant, but not all is what it seems," said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist at Mizuho Bank. "Uncertainty that hangs over the global economy has taken a back seat, but will not go silently into the night." -Reuters















Dec 24: European shares traded near all-time highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, helped by optimism about the global economic outlook amid progress in US-China trade talks.The pan-European STOXX 600 index was nearly unchanged. Britain's FTSE 100 and Spain's IBEX eased 0.1per cent and 0.2per cent, respectively, while France's CAC was trading flat.Investor sentiment has received a boost going into the new year with the easing of two of the biggest risks to global growth: the prolonged Sino-US trade war and an uncertain exit for Britain from the European Union.After nominal growth in the second and third quarters, the benchmark index is on course to end the year with its biggest annual gain in a decade. Easy monetary policy is again expected to keep a floor under European shares in 2020.But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's willingness to take a hard line on future Brexit negotiations has injected a note of caution, with investors also sceptical about how long the trade truce between Washington and Beijing will last."Markets may look buoyant, but not all is what it seems," said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist at Mizuho Bank. "Uncertainty that hangs over the global economy has taken a back seat, but will not go silently into the night." -Reuters