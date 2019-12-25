Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:22 AM
Home Business

BSTI revokes licences of 9 firms for substandard products

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

BSTI has revoked licences of nine companies' products after they were found substandard on Monday.  Earlier it said it had suspended licence of products of 13 firms but then corrected the mistake saying actually it is nine.
Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution also suspended the production, marketing and retail sale permits of these products in a move revealed on Monday.
The products are - Ifad iodised salt of Ifad Salt and Chemical Ltd, fortified soybean oil by Kitchen AK Khan Food and Beverage Ltd, Madina lachchha vermicelli of JK Food Products, Modern skin cream of Modern Cosmetics and Herbal Industries Ltd.
It also include GM skin cream of GM Chemical Works, Arabian special ghee of New Chattala Ltd, Reven lachchha vermicelli of Reven Food Company Ltd, lachchha semai, ghee and chanachur of Khajana Mithai Ltd, and turmeric powder of Promi Agro Food Ltd.
"The institution collected the samples from market and found they were substandard in lab tests. Separate letters had been sent to the companies over the reports. The problem was found again during a BSTI test after collecting samples from factories," Sajjadul Bari, director of BSTI's Certification Marks (CM) wing, told the media.
The BSTI asked the producers to stop production, marketing and retail sale of these products until their licences were cleared after improvement of standards.
Storing and commercial advertisement of these products have also been prohibited. An Ifad spokesman said the company would respond to BSTI action later. Other firms could not be reached for comments.
Earlier in the day, BSTI said in a statement it had cancelled licences of different products from 13 firms, including Farm Fresh ghee of Akij Food & Beverage Ltd.
"As far as we are concerned, the BSTI has mistakenly placed our name on its list. The standard of our good is right and we have a valid certificate," MA Iqbal, an official with Akij Food & Beverage Ltd, said.
In the corrected statement, BSTI dropped the names of the Akij product, Shakti edible soybean oil of Shakti Edible Pvt Ltd, Ut iodized salt of Bismillah Salt Factory, and Nazrul iodized salt of Janata Salt Mills.
"The names of these products were included in the first statement by mistake," the second statement said.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US activist investors post strong gains
Spirit Airlines to buy 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft
European shares hover near record-high in thin holiday trade
China signals stepping up economic support in 2020
BSTI revokes licences of 9 firms for substandard products
US stocks set more records amid pre-Christmas trading
AB Bank Ltd Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Abdur Rahman
United Commercial BanK (UCB) Ltd Managing Director Mohammad Shawkat Jamil


Latest News
Three killed in Netrakona road crash
Afif trumps Malan to lead Rajshahi to facile victory
Banks to charge highest 9pc interest for industrial loans
Hotline launched for Bangladeshi migrants
Man received injuries in in-law’s house dies
Hasina empowered to nominate rest AL central leaders
Khaleda subjected to ‘medical terrorism’: BNP
DUCSU VP Nur files complaint against 37
Biman’s 6th Dreamliner ‘AchinPakhi’ arrives
School teacher wears Anatomy bodysuit to make learning more fun
Most Read News
Working for people of all religions: PM
Kohli declares 2019 'great year' for India after Windies win
'Magical' Lazio down Juventus in Saudi for Super Cup win
Communal stability: Turning into a vital factor in south asia
3 Muktijoddha Mancha leaders remanded
Student politics and our responsibilities
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts
Burn injured student dies in Naogaon
Robber suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Trolley driver, assistant crushed under train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft