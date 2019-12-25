Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:22 AM
Home Business

US stocks set more records amid pre-Christmas trading

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Dec 24: Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street Monday, extending the major indexes' milestone-shattering run.
The S&P 500 index notched its third-consecutive all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also set record highs.
Technology, industrial and health care stocks led the gains. Energy companies rose along with the price of crude oil. Communication services stocks, household goods makers and banks fell. Utilities took the heaviest losses as investors shifted money away from more defensive sectors.
Shares of Boeing jumped after the company said its CEO has resigned, as the crisis related to its marquee 737 Max aircraft drags on. Apache Corp. soared after it announced a joint venture to develop an oil field in Suriname.
Homebuilders fell broadly after the Commerce Department said new home sales increased in November at a slower rate than analysts expected.
The market's latest gains came on a day of mostly muted trading as investors kicked off a holiday shortened week. US markets were scheduled to open for only a half day on Tuesday and then close Wednesday for Christmas.
"Right now, a lot of people have gone home for the year and the path of least resistance is higher," said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. "It's hard to see any kind of meaningful trend change between now and the end of the year."
The S&P 500 inched up 2.79 points, or 0.1per cent, to 3,224.01. The Dow gained 96.44 points, or 0.3per cent, to 28,551.53.
The Nasdaq climbed 20.69 points, or 0.2per cent, to 8,945.65. The index, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, is on a nine-day winning streak.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US activist investors post strong gains
Spirit Airlines to buy 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft
European shares hover near record-high in thin holiday trade
China signals stepping up economic support in 2020
BSTI revokes licences of 9 firms for substandard products
US stocks set more records amid pre-Christmas trading
AB Bank Ltd Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Abdur Rahman
United Commercial BanK (UCB) Ltd Managing Director Mohammad Shawkat Jamil


Latest News
Three killed in Netrakona road crash
Afif trumps Malan to lead Rajshahi to facile victory
Banks to charge highest 9pc interest for industrial loans
Hotline launched for Bangladeshi migrants
Man received injuries in in-law’s house dies
Hasina empowered to nominate rest AL central leaders
Khaleda subjected to ‘medical terrorism’: BNP
DUCSU VP Nur files complaint against 37
Biman’s 6th Dreamliner ‘AchinPakhi’ arrives
School teacher wears Anatomy bodysuit to make learning more fun
Most Read News
Working for people of all religions: PM
Kohli declares 2019 'great year' for India after Windies win
'Magical' Lazio down Juventus in Saudi for Super Cup win
Communal stability: Turning into a vital factor in south asia
3 Muktijoddha Mancha leaders remanded
Student politics and our responsibilities
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts
Burn injured student dies in Naogaon
Robber suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Trolley driver, assistant crushed under train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft