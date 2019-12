Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Vice Chairman Mohd. Selim















Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Vice Chairman Mohd. Selim, inaugurating its 145th branch by cutting ribbon as Chief Guest at Rahimanagar, Chandpur on Tuesday. Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Risk Management Committee Chairman Anwarul Haque, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd. Chairman Md. Nasiruddin Choudhury, Directors A.K.M. Shaheed Reza and M A Khan Belal were present as special guests. photo: Bank