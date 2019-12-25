Mohammad Delwar Husain joins Southeast Bank



Mohammad Delwar Husain

Husain started his career as a Lecturer in Economics in the Government Jagannath College, Dhaka prior to joining the erstwhile Central Superior Service of Pakistan in Pakistan Taxation Service (PTS) Cadre in 1970.

He served the Government of Bangladesh in different capacities in the Ministry of Water Resources and in National Board of Revenue. He retired from as Member (Income Tax Policy & Administration) in the National Board of Revenue in 2003.

Besides, Government service, he also served as a Government Nominated Director of IFIC Bank Limited, NB Bank Limited, Nepal and Oman International Exchange, Muscat for about two years.

He also worked as an Advisor of IFIC Bank Limited for about two years. He also worked as consultant for World Bank as a team leader a NBR Revenue Reform project and also as a Facilitator in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

















Mohammad Delwar Husain, a former Member (Income Tax Policy and Administration), National Board of Revenue, Government of Bangladesh recently joined the Southeast Bank Ltd as an Independent Director, says a press release.Husain started his career as a Lecturer in Economics in the Government Jagannath College, Dhaka prior to joining the erstwhile Central Superior Service of Pakistan in Pakistan Taxation Service (PTS) Cadre in 1970.He served the Government of Bangladesh in different capacities in the Ministry of Water Resources and in National Board of Revenue. He retired from as Member (Income Tax Policy & Administration) in the National Board of Revenue in 2003.Besides, Government service, he also served as a Government Nominated Director of IFIC Bank Limited, NB Bank Limited, Nepal and Oman International Exchange, Muscat for about two years.He also worked as an Advisor of IFIC Bank Limited for about two years. He also worked as consultant for World Bank as a team leader a NBR Revenue Reform project and also as a Facilitator in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).