5 win Bikroy Liberation War story writing competition



Bikroy Co-Managing Director Eshita Sharmin and CycleLife Exclusive Assistant Marketing Manager Syed Helal Hossain along with their company colleagues pose with the winners of Liberation War story writing competition in Dhaka on Monday.

The winners of the competition are Minati Adhikary, Md. Shakil Ahmed, Md. Ahad Bin Ismail, Md. Altamis Nabil, and Sumaya Sultana Sifa.

The winners of the second edition of event, were awarded the 'Sector Series' and 'Guerilla Series' Seventy One bicycle by CycleLife Exclusive.

Besides, the top winners of this competition have been provided with the opportunity to build a career as a part-time writer at Bikroy.com.

Held at the head office of Bikroy.com, on Monday, the prize-giving ceremony was attended by Bikroy Co-Managing Director Eshita Sharmin and CycleLife Exclusive Assistant Marketing Manager Syed Helal Hossain.

The competition was launched to highlight the stories of freedom fighters and individuals who, out of their deep-rooted patriotism, played or is continuing to play an important role in the progress and well-being of the nation and its people.

Participants visited https://blog.bikroy.com/submit-article/, and submitted their stories.

Five stories were selected as winners from more than 250 stories that were collected during the competition.

The top winners of this competition have been provided with the opportunity to build a career as a part-time writer at Bikroy.com. Winners also received certificates from Bikroy.com and five of the selected stories will soon be published on Bikroy's blog.

Eshita Sharmin said: "We are pleasantly surprised by the active participation from all over the country in such short notice. We got many good writings from which the final winners have been selected. On behalf of Bikroy.com, I want to thank everyone who spent their valuable time participating in this competition."

Hasibuzzaman Hasib said: "It was an effort to pay such individuals and their stories a tribute. We'll be delighted to be a part of such arrangements by Bikroy in the future."





















Bikroy.com, a leading marketplace in Bangladesh, has handed over the prizes to the winners of the 'I Love Bangladesh' story writing competition.The winners of the competition are Minati Adhikary, Md. Shakil Ahmed, Md. Ahad Bin Ismail, Md. Altamis Nabil, and Sumaya Sultana Sifa.The winners of the second edition of event, were awarded the 'Sector Series' and 'Guerilla Series' Seventy One bicycle by CycleLife Exclusive.Besides, the top winners of this competition have been provided with the opportunity to build a career as a part-time writer at Bikroy.com.Held at the head office of Bikroy.com, on Monday, the prize-giving ceremony was attended by Bikroy Co-Managing Director Eshita Sharmin and CycleLife Exclusive Assistant Marketing Manager Syed Helal Hossain.The competition was launched to highlight the stories of freedom fighters and individuals who, out of their deep-rooted patriotism, played or is continuing to play an important role in the progress and well-being of the nation and its people.Participants visited https://blog.bikroy.com/submit-article/, and submitted their stories.Five stories were selected as winners from more than 250 stories that were collected during the competition.The top winners of this competition have been provided with the opportunity to build a career as a part-time writer at Bikroy.com. Winners also received certificates from Bikroy.com and five of the selected stories will soon be published on Bikroy's blog.Eshita Sharmin said: "We are pleasantly surprised by the active participation from all over the country in such short notice. We got many good writings from which the final winners have been selected. On behalf of Bikroy.com, I want to thank everyone who spent their valuable time participating in this competition."Hasibuzzaman Hasib said: "It was an effort to pay such individuals and their stories a tribute. We'll be delighted to be a part of such arrangements by Bikroy in the future."