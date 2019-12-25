

26th Annual General Meeting of Gas Transmission Company Ltd





Gas Transmission Company Ltd (GTCL) Directors and Shareholders pose at the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at MeghBari Resort, Nagarvella, Kaliganj, Gazipur recently. The AGM was told that the company earned an amount of Tk. 997.65 crore revenue by transporting 24,786.54 million cubic meter gas and 249.59 million litre condensate. It also earned Tk. 320.89 crore pre-tax profit and contributed to the National Exchequer a total amount of Tk. 748.19 crore as principal loan, interest on loan, CD VAT and excise duty and income taxes during the FY 2018-2019.