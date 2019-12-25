Video
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:21 AM
Business

26th Annual General Meeting  of Gas Transmission Company Ltd

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019

26th Annual General Meeting  of Gas Transmission Company Ltd

26th Annual General Meeting  of Gas Transmission Company Ltd

Gas Transmission Company Ltd (GTCL) Directors and Shareholders pose at the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at MeghBari Resort, Nagarvella, Kaliganj, Gazipur recently. The  AGM was told that the company earned an amount of Tk. 997.65 crore revenue by transporting 24,786.54 million cubic meter gas and 249.59 million litre condensate. It also earned Tk. 320.89 crore pre-tax profit and contributed to the National Exchequer a total amount of Tk. 748.19 crore as principal loan, interest on loan, CD VAT and excise duty and income taxes during the FY 2018-2019.


