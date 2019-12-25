

Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) SVP and Head of Card Division Md. Marufur Rahman Khan and US-Bangla Airlines Marketing and Sales Head Md. Shafiqul Islam shaking hands after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organisation in presence of the SJIBL Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam at the bank's corporate head office on Monday. Under the MoU all Credit Card and Debit Card Holders of SJIBL will be able to enjoy 10 per cent discount while traveling with US-Bangla Airlines and will be able to enjoy EMI facility for different tenure such as 3-6 months @ 0 per cent profit rate. Other executives and officers from the both organisations are also witnessing the event.