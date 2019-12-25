

National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh Vice President Professor Masuda M Rashid Chowdhury MP, flanked by Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam, CCCI Directors Md Ohid Siraj Chowdhury and Syed Sagir Ahamed, distributing trophies among the participants on the concluding session of the three-day 4th International SME Fair - 2019 at the World Trade Centre in Chittagong on Monday evening.