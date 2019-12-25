Video
DBC of ICMAB holds fellowship night

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019
Business Desk

Commerce Secretary Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin, flanked by Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Saiful Islam and others, receives a bouquet from the orgainsers of DBC Fellowship Night-2019 at International Convention City, Bashundhara in Dhaka on Friday last.

The Dhaka Branch Council (DBC) of The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) held DBC Fellowship Night-2019 at International Convention City, Bashundhara in Dhaka on Friday last.
Presided over by DBC Chairman Md. Abdus Satter Sarkar the event was attended by Commerce Secretary Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Saiful Islam as the chief guest and special guest respectively. DBC Secretary Dr. Syed Abdulla Al Mamun delivered the welcome address.
Among others ICMAB President M. Abul Kalam Mazumdar, Dhaka Branch Seminar and Conference Committee Safiul Azam spoke on the accasion, in which DBC Vice Chairman  Md. Bakhtiar Alam offered vote of thanks. A large number of members of the Institute, high officials of the Government, semi-Government, Corporations, Multinationals and local companies, leading business personalities and social elites were present at the event.


