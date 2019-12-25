Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:21 AM
Home Business

Berlin expects US sanctions to slightly delay Russian pipeline

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

BERLIN, Dec 24: The US sanctions slapped on a controversial Russian gas pipeline to Europe will likely delay the project's completion by several months to the second half of 2020, a top German official said Monday.
"I expect the pipeline to be finished in the second half of 2020," Peter Beyer, Chancellor Angela Merkel's transatlantic coordinator, told German radio.
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was initially slated for completion in early 2020 with a view to being operational in mid-2020.
Moscow and Berlin have reacted angrily to the sanctions imposed by Washington on Friday over the 9.5 billion euro ($10.6bn) pipeline under the Baltic Sea that aims to double Russia's natural gas deliveries to Germany.
The American announcement of asset freezes and visa bans targeting companies working on the project immediately led to Swiss pipe-laying contractor Allseas halting its work.
Speaking to Deutschlandfunk radio, Beyer said that although the sanctions would "postpone the completion" of the pipeline, he believed "alternative" solutions could be found that would nonetheless "be more expensive".
The United States has long opposed Nord Stream 2, saying the pipeline would give Russia too much influence over security and economic issues in western Europe.
It would also allow Russia to reroute supplies from overland pipes running through Ukraine, with Kiev expressing concerns that this would deprive them of vital leverage over its giant neighbour.
Critics however have also pointed out that Washington's resistance to Nord Stream 2 comes as the US is trying to sell more of its own, more costly liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe. Relying more on American LNG "would be considerably more expensive for German consumers," Beyer said.
The Russian government on Monday insisted the sanctions would not be allowed to derail the project as Moscow weighs its response to Washington.
"Such sanctions are unacceptable for us, and we are confident that such measures won't prevent finishing the construction of such an important project," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"In any case, we won't leave such steps unanswered," he said.




"As to when and how this will be done, this will depend on Russia's national interest." In Berlin, Merkel's spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said discussions were ongoing with the different parties to find a solution.
"And we will continue to express our view that we don't condone such extra-territorial sanctions," she said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US activist investors post strong gains
Spirit Airlines to buy 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft
European shares hover near record-high in thin holiday trade
China signals stepping up economic support in 2020
BSTI revokes licences of 9 firms for substandard products
US stocks set more records amid pre-Christmas trading
AB Bank Ltd Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Abdur Rahman
United Commercial BanK (UCB) Ltd Managing Director Mohammad Shawkat Jamil


Latest News
Three killed in Netrakona road crash
Afif trumps Malan to lead Rajshahi to facile victory
Banks to charge highest 9pc interest for industrial loans
Hotline launched for Bangladeshi migrants
Man received injuries in in-law’s house dies
Hasina empowered to nominate rest AL central leaders
Khaleda subjected to ‘medical terrorism’: BNP
DUCSU VP Nur files complaint against 37
Biman’s 6th Dreamliner ‘AchinPakhi’ arrives
School teacher wears Anatomy bodysuit to make learning more fun
Most Read News
Working for people of all religions: PM
Kohli declares 2019 'great year' for India after Windies win
'Magical' Lazio down Juventus in Saudi for Super Cup win
Communal stability: Turning into a vital factor in south asia
3 Muktijoddha Mancha leaders remanded
Student politics and our responsibilities
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts
Burn injured student dies in Naogaon
Robber suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Trolley driver, assistant crushed under train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft