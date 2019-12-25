Video
Palm oil falls in Malaysia

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23: Malaysian palm oil futures edged down on Monday, as a recent rally slowed demand, but concerns over lower production and stockpiles in early 2020 kept losses in check.
The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 5 ringgit, or 0.17pc, at 2,907 ringgit ($702.00), after adding more than 2pc last week.
Palm prices have jumped over 35pc so far this year, hitting their highest since February 2017 on December 11, after two years of losses.
Analysts said trading is expected to be sluggish in the week ahead as the market eases into the holiday season.    -Reuters


