Saudi, Kuwait to resume joint oilfield output

KUWAIT CITY, Dec 24: Saudi Arabia and Kuwait will sign a deal on Tuesday to resume production at two major oilfields in a shared neutral zone after five years of stoppage.The Kuwait Gulf Oil Com­pany (KGOC) said on Mon­day the signing ceremony will take place in the neutral zone where the offshore Khafji field and onshore Wafra field are located.The two fields were pumping some 500,000 barrels per day before production was halted first at Khafji in October 2014 and then at Wafra months later over a dispute between the two Arab Gulf neighbours. Riyadh said at the time the decision was due to environmental issues.The oil produced in the neutral zone in the border area is shared equally between the two nations.Khafji was jointly operated by KGOC and Saudi Aramco Gulf Operations, while Wafra was operated by KGOC and Saudi Arabian Chevron. -AFP