Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:20 AM
Home Business

IMF calls for urgent action by India amid slowdown

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

WASHINGTON, Dec 24: India's government must take steps quickly to reverse the economic slowdown of an economy that has been one of the engines of global growth, the International Monetary Fund said Monday.
Declining consumption and investment, and falling tax revenue, have combined with other factors to put the brakes on one of the fastest growing economies in the world, the IMF said in its annual review.
After lifting millions out of poverty "India is now in the midst of a significant economic slowdown," Ranil Salgado, of the IMF Asia and Pacific Department, told reporters.
"Addressing the current downturn and returning India to a high growth path requires urgent policy actions."
However, the government has limited space to boost spending to support growth, especially given high debt levels and interest payments, the fund warned
IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath last week said India's slowdown had "surprised to the downside," and said the fund is set to significantly downgrade its growth estimates for the Indian economy in the World Economic Outlook which will be released next month.
The IMF in October slashed its forecast for 2019 by nearly a full point to 6.1 per cent, while cutting the outlook for 2020 to 7.0 per cent.
Salgado said India's central bank has "room to cut the policy rate further, especially if the economic slowdown continues."
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the key lending rate five times this year to a nine-year low, but at its last meeting earlier this month defied expectations by keeping policy unchanged.
The central bank slashed its annual growth forecast to 5 per cent from 6.1 per cent, as consumer demand and manufacturing activity contracts.
India's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than six years in the July-September period, down to 4.5 per cent from 7.0 per cent a year ago, according to government data.
Salgado said "the government needs to reinvigorate the reform agenda," including restoring the health of the financial sector in order to "enhance its ability to provide credit to the economy."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US activist investors post strong gains
Spirit Airlines to buy 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft
European shares hover near record-high in thin holiday trade
China signals stepping up economic support in 2020
BSTI revokes licences of 9 firms for substandard products
US stocks set more records amid pre-Christmas trading
AB Bank Ltd Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Abdur Rahman
United Commercial BanK (UCB) Ltd Managing Director Mohammad Shawkat Jamil


Latest News
Three killed in Netrakona road crash
Afif trumps Malan to lead Rajshahi to facile victory
Banks to charge highest 9pc interest for industrial loans
Hotline launched for Bangladeshi migrants
Man received injuries in in-law’s house dies
Hasina empowered to nominate rest AL central leaders
Khaleda subjected to ‘medical terrorism’: BNP
DUCSU VP Nur files complaint against 37
Biman’s 6th Dreamliner ‘AchinPakhi’ arrives
School teacher wears Anatomy bodysuit to make learning more fun
Most Read News
Working for people of all religions: PM
Kohli declares 2019 'great year' for India after Windies win
'Magical' Lazio down Juventus in Saudi for Super Cup win
Communal stability: Turning into a vital factor in south asia
3 Muktijoddha Mancha leaders remanded
Student politics and our responsibilities
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts
Burn injured student dies in Naogaon
Robber suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Trolley driver, assistant crushed under train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft