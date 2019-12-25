Asia stocks ease as doubts about risk factors linger





MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 0.14per cent.

Blue-chip shares in China .CSI300 rose 0.37per cent after Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday the government was considering more measures to lower corporate financing costs.

Australian shares rose 0.13per cent, while South Korean shares .KS11 fell 0.54per cent. Japan's Nikkei .N225 nudged 0.04per cent higher.

Sterling traded near a four-week low versus the euro and a three-week trough against the dollar on growing doubts over how Britain will navigate the transition period for its exit from the European Union.

Oil prices held steady before data on US crude inventories later on Tuesday, but there are signs that recent supply cuts may not last after Russia's energy minister said oil producers could ease output restrictions in March.

Wall Street's main indexes posted record closing highs on Monday after US President Donald Trump said an initial US-China trade pact would be signed soon.

A de-escalation of a trade conflict between the world's two-largest economies is a positive for companies that feed global supply chains, but some investors want to wait until next year to see how long the current thaw in Sino-US relations lasts.

"Risks to the outlook receded this year, which supported financial markets, but we cannot say the same thing about next year," said Hiroshi Miyazaki, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo.

"No one can predict what will happen with US-China relations, and the US still has some tariffs on Chinese goods in place."

Trading is expected to be subdued as many financial markets will start closing from Tuesday for the Christmas holidays.

US stock futures ESc1 rose 0.04per cent after the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.09per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.34per cent on Monday.

Shares of Boeing Co (BA.N) gave the Dow a boost after the planemaker ousted its chief executive officer over a prolonged crisis following two fatal crashes of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner.

Equity investors got a rare double dose of positive news earlier this month when Washington and Beijing agreed a preliminary deal to avoid additional US tariffs on Chinese goods and a British general election gave the ruling Conservative Party a free hand to enact its Brexit agenda. -Reuters















